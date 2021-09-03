Sonu Sood pays Tribute to Hitesh Sharma; stands with his Kids

Insight Bureau: Sonu Sood, an actor and philanthropist, has acquired a fan base for being a “superhero” for the folks since the pandemic hit the nation. The actor previously airlifted a patient named Hitesh Sharma from Delhi to Hyderabad by air ambulance, unfortunately he succumbed today morning.

On July 15, Sonu took to Twitter to post a video of the patient being transported to the city’s Yashoda Hospital to undergo lung transplant surgery.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

He shared the unfortunate news of his demise today morning on twitter, “We lost another warrior! Rest in Peace my brother #HiteshSharma who fought his battle with Covid like a soldier! I had airlifted him from Delhi to Hyderabad in July for the treatment. I wish I could’ve saved u. You will always live in my heart brother, my prayers with the family!”

It was followed by another tweet, “This was the painting made by Hitesh’s kids with a hope to save their father. Wish I could. So sorry little angels, will always be there for you .” along with a drawing made by Hitesh’s children and also promised to be there for them.