June is very crucial in Fight against Corona: CM Naveen Patnaik

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today appealed people of Odisha to stay at home and don’t step out homes if not necessary.
Addressing the people, the Chief Minister said:
• Relaxation of lockdown does not mean Coronavirus has disappeared
• June is crucial for us
• Follow social distancing norms and wear masks while going out
• In view of Monsoon everyone has to be more careful
• Both Life and Livelihood are important, but Life is precious. We can focus on Livelihood only if we stay healthy.
• Shutdown & Night Curfew necessary
• Self cautious is only way to beat Corona
Full message of the CM:
Comments are closed.