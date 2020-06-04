English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

June is very crucial in Fight against Corona: CM Naveen Patnaik

By TNI Bureau
111

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today appealed people of Odisha to stay at home and don’t step out homes if not necessary.

Addressing the people, the Chief Minister said:

Related Posts

Corona Updates – Odisha & India (June 4, 2020)

Over 21,000 Migrants benefited from ‘Odisha Mo…

• Relaxation of lockdown does not mean Coronavirus has disappeared
• June is crucial for us
• Follow social distancing norms and wear masks while going out
• In view of Monsoon everyone has to be more careful
• Both Life and Livelihood are important, but Life is precious. We can focus on Livelihood only if we stay healthy.
• Shutdown & Night Curfew necessary
• Self cautious is only way to beat Corona

Full message of the CM:

 

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!