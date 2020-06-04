June is very crucial in Fight against Corona: CM Naveen Patnaik

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today appealed people of Odisha to stay at home and don’t step out homes if not necessary.

Addressing the people, the Chief Minister said:

• Relaxation of lockdown does not mean Coronavirus has disappeared

• June is crucial for us

• Follow social distancing norms and wear masks while going out

• In view of Monsoon everyone has to be more careful

• Both Life and Livelihood are important, but Life is precious. We can focus on Livelihood only if we stay healthy.

• Shutdown & Night Curfew necessary

• Self cautious is only way to beat Corona

Full message of the CM: