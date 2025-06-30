Similipal to remain Closed for Tourists from July 1 due to Monsoon Season

TNI Bureau: The Similipal National Park situated in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha will remain closed for visitors from July 1 (tomorrow), informed Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) field director Prakash Gogineni in a notification.

The Similipal National Park will remain closed for the tourists in view of the monsoon season and the exact reopening date will be declared later and published in newspapers.

However, tourist can visit the eco-tourism sites at Jamuani, Gudagudia, Kumari, Barehipani and Ramatritha inside the national park.

Usually, the national park remains out of bound for visitors during the rainy season every year in view of security reasons.

A total of 38,483 tourists, including 12 foreigners visited the national park in the fiscal year 2024-2025. It has generated a revenue of Rs 4.26 crore, which includes Rs 1.22 crore came from jungle safaris, Rs 2.75 crore from nature camps and Rs 29 lakh from entry permits.