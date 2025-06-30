Balasore and Mayurbhanj face Flood Threat amid Incessant Rains

TNI Bureau: Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts have been facing flood threat as water level of Subarnarekha, Budhabalanga and Jalaka rivers have risen following incessant rains in Jharkhand in the last several days.

As per the data of the Water Resources Department, the water level at the Subarnarekha River has crossed the danger mark at Rajghat in Balasore district.

The water level of the Subarnarekha River has crossed the danger mark of 10.36 meters at Rajghat in Balasore district and has risen to 11.52 meters.

Likewise, the water level of the Jalaka River at Mathani also has risen to 6.84 meters, slightly above the danger mark of 6.50 meters.

Similarly, the water level of the Budhabalanga River which has a danger mark of 8.13 metres has now reached at 7.20 meters near the National Highway at NH 5.

The Odisha government, however, taken all possible measure to proactively manage the flood situation. Relief efforts are underway, with dry and cooked food being distributed to people in affected areas. Besides, firefighters and ODRAF teams have been deployed in these districts to face any eventuality.