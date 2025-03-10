Shocking Saga of an Odia Travel Enthusiast Who Was Killed at a Tourist Spot in Karnataka

G Udayagiri/Berhampur: The tragic killing of 26-year-old Odisha native Bibash Nayak, who was thrown into a canal near Hampi while trying to prevent a heinous crime, has left a community in mourning and sparked outrage across the country. Nayak, an ardent traveler and adventure enthusiast, lost his life on the night of March 6 after confronting three men who had sexually assaulted two women, including an Israeli national. His body was recovered two days later from the Tungabhadra River canal in Karnataka’s Koppal district.

Bibash, originally from Derabadi village in Odisha’s Kandhamal district, worked in the administrative department of St. Stephen’s Hospital in New Delhi. The son of Bishop Bijay Kumar Nayak, the sixteenth Moderator of the Church of North India (CNI) and the Bishop of the Agra Diocese, he was known for his deep-rooted faith and love for travel. On the fateful night, Bibash was near the historic Hampi site with two male co-travelers—Daniel Pitas, a 23-year-old American, and Pankaj Amrit Rao Patil, a 43-year-old from Nashik—along with two women, an Israeli tourist and a homestay operator from Karnataka. The group was stargazing, playing music, and enjoying the serene night when three local men on a motorcycle approached them.

The accused first inquired about petrol availability before demanding money. The tourists gave them ₹20, but the suspects, intoxicated and aggressive, demanded ₹100. When refused, they turned hostile, verbally abusing the group before escalating their assault. The three men then attacked and pushed Bibash, Daniel, and Pankaj into the canal. While Daniel and Pankaj managed to swim to safety, Bibash tragically drowned. The attackers then proceeded to rape the two women.

Karnataka police launched a swift investigation, recovering Bibash’s body on March 8, approximately two kilometers from the crime scene. Authorities arrested two suspects, Mallesh alias Handi Malla (22) and Chetan Sai Sillekyatar (21), on March 8, while the third suspect was apprehended in Tamil Nadu the following day. The three have been charged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including gang rape, extortion, robbery with intent to cause death, and murder.

Bibash’s body was transported to his native village on Sunday, where hundreds gathered to pay their final respects. His funeral took place at the Mission Campus in G Udayagiri, following traditional Christian customs. His sister, Bonhami, expressed her disbelief over his tragic loss, while relatives and villagers demanded justice. “We condemn the incident and hope for swift justice,” said Firoj Kumar Pradhan, a family relative.

The Church of North India (CNI) expressed deep sorrow over his death, with the synod issuing a statement mourning the loss of a “God-fearing, humble, and dedicated young man.” The Christian community in Odisha has also voiced its grief, with Bipra Charan Nayak, a local Christian leader, stating that Bibash’s death has deeply impacted the minority community.

In response to the horrific incident, the Karnataka government has instructed law enforcement agencies to strengthen security at tourist destinations to prevent similar crimes. Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its architectural grandeur, has now become the center of a tragic event that has raised concerns over safety measures for visitors.

Bibash Nayak’s story is one of bravery and selflessness. His final act—standing up against criminals to protect others—has left an indelible mark on those who knew him and many others who have been moved by his sacrifice.