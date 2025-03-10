TNI Evening News Headlines – March 10, 2025

➡️3,738 Bangladeshi infiltrators identified in Odisha, Kendrapara district has highest number of illegal immigrants at 1,649: CM Mohan Majhi in Odisha Assembly.
➡️2064 drowning deaths in Odisha in last 3 years: CM Mohan Majhi.
➡️Justice Chitta Ranjan Das Commission, constituted to probe the alleged police torture of Major and his fiancée, submitted its report to Odisha Government.
➡️Odisha Police launches major crackdown on sand mafia across the State, 123 persons arrested.
➡️Meat sample sent for testing following beef allegation at a hotel Satyabadi.
➡️Goods train hits and drags Ambulance in Rayagada district; narrow escape for 8 persons including patients.
➡️State BJP President’s name to be announced soon, informed BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh.
➡️Actress Priyanka Chopra arrived in Odisha for the shooting of ‘SSMB29’ in Koraput district.
➡️Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav inaugurates Madhav Tiger Reserve in Shivpuri.
➡️‘Phoolon Ki Holi’: Devotees celebrate Rangbhari Ekadashi with flowers at Krishna Janamboomi in Mathura.
➡️Government seeks Parliament nod to spend Rs 51,463 crore extra in current fiscal.
➡️Terror funding case: Court rejects Jammu & Kashmir MP Engineer Rashid’s custody parole plea for attending Parliament.
➡️Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar tables his 11th state budget in assembly.
➡️Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approves 19 proposals including MSP for wheat, new medical and nursing colleges.
➡️Gold smuggling case: Actress Ranya Rao remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody.
➡️13 held for violence in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh after India’s Champions Trophy win.
➡️‘X’ functions resume after outage experienced by users.
Comments are closed.