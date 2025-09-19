Shocking Revelations about Education Sector in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Shocking details have emerged during the Monsoon Session of Odisha Assembly, exposing the declining state of education in the state. At least 3 questions and their answers, are enough to shame the Odisha Government and the system that’s taking Odisha backwards.

It started with a question about fake certificate scam. School and Mass Education Minister Nityanand Gond clarified that so far 424 Teachers have been suspended for submitting fake certificates to get job, denying others’ rights.

Another question that was meant for Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, revealed that as many as 1404 faculty positions remain vacant across 17 Universities across Odisha. They include 260 Professor posts, 453 Associate Professors, and 669 Assistant Professors. Ravenshaw University tops the list with 161 vacancies, followed by Utkal University (136).

In addition, 2,286 non-teaching posts are also lying vacant in 17 universities. Utkal University accounts for 779 vacancies, followed by Berhampur University with 258 and Ravenshaw University with 199.

Not only education and infrastructure, students’ safety remains another bigger concern. At least 32 cases of girl students at Schools, have filed complaints across 9 districts, seeking justice. Kandhamal District has reported the highest number of 11 cases, followed by Sundargarh. In addition, several tribal students, mostly in the range of 14-16, have been impregnated in the recent months, which is a matter of grave concern.

Incidents of harassment against girl students are also on the rise in higher educational institutions like State Universities. 19 such cases have been reported across 17 state universities in recent years. The recent incidents of Soumyashree death case at FM College and other ones where girl students are being subjected to harassment, have exposed the loopholes in the system, which has failed to protect the students.

Both School and Mass Education as well as Higher Education departments in Odisha are going through tough phases. The Ministers at the helm of both departments, have failed to lead or inspire. Unless they act tough, things may go from bad to worse, which won’t be conducive to Odisha’s education system in the long run.