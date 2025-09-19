Tribute To Zubeen Garg (Borthakur)

Music Lovers across India, paid rich tributes to famed Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg (Borthakur), who died in a tragic Scuba Diving accident in Singapore. He was just 52. Zubeen was in Singapore to attend the three-day North East Festival. He sustained injuries while scuba diving. The Cops rescued him from the sea and rushed to the hospital. However, he could not be revived.

Known as ‘Voice of Assam’, Zubeen rose to national fame with his soulful track ‘Ya Ali’ from ‘Gangster’. He sang in Assamese, Bengali, Nepali and several other langues apart from Hindi. PM Narendra Modi condoled Zubeen’s demise, hailing his contribution to Music. Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi too mourned Zubeen’s death.