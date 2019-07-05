Doing 30 Squats earns a Free Ticket at Moscow Metro Rail Station

TNI Bureau: A new video has surfaced on social media, in which a man is seen doing 30 squats to earn a free ticket on the Metro Rail in Moscow’s Vystavochaya Station. This is neither hoax nor a fake news. The ticket dispensers were installed at the station in 2013 as part of government’s citizen health initiative.

The squats-for-ticket machine is available in only metro station. It requires the passengers to complete a set of 30 squats within two minutes. The machine has a sensor, which counts the squats and dispenses the free ticket once the passenger completes the task successfully. Interestingly, those who fail the task, will have to pay 30 rubles (little less than a Dollar).