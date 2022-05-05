Sensex surges over 500 pts, Nifty at 16,800 in early trade

Insight Bureau: The 30-share BSE Sensex rebounded 531 points or 0.95 per cent to 56,200 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 146 points or 0.88 per cent up to trade at 16,824.

Mid- and small-cap shares were positive as Nifty Midcap 100 gained 0.86 per cent and small-cap surged 0.97 per cent.

On the stock-specific front, Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and SBI Life were the gainers.

n the 30-share BSE index, TechM, Tata Steel, Infosys, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti, M&M, Bajaj Finserv and Wipro were among the top gainers.

In contrast, PowerGrid, NTPC, Titan and Nestle India were trading in the red.