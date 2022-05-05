Covid Cases in Delhi @ Last 7 Days

Insight Bureau: Delhi has been reporting more than a thousand new cases of Covid-19 every day for the last two weeks. The doctors of the capital expect a surge in the coronavirus cases to peak in 10 to 15 days and then gradually come down. Indian Council of Medical Research had described the current spike in Covid-19 cases in the country as a localized trend rather than a fourth wave.

The head of community medicine, Safdarjung Hospital, Jugal Kishore have reasons for the high positivity rate in Delhi as authorities are conducting focused testing – only those who have symptoms are undergoing tests. So, there is a high chance for them to come out positive.

The sub-variants of Omicron are behind the recent spurt in the city. They have a very short incubation period and the symptoms persist only for up to three to five days. “Therefore, going by the trend, cases should peak in the next 10 to 15 days and then start coming down within a week,” he said.

The absolute number of tests is less hence the number of cases is also low. “So, there isn’t a definitive curve which could project a way in the capital. There is a new variant of Omicron more transmissible, so the infection is going on but the symptoms are mild. There needs to be caution when it comes to social gatherings,” he further added.

These are the trends in the coronavirus cases in the capital. The active cases reported each day alongside with the total positivity rate.

🔸 May 4, 2022: New Cases – 1354, TPR – 7.64%

🔸 May 3, 2022: New Cases – 1494, TPR – 5.97%

🔸 May 2, 2022: New Cases – 1076, TPR-6.42%

🔸 May 1, 2022: New Cases -1485, TPR- 4.89%

🔸April 30, 2022: New Cases – 1520, TPR- 5.10%

🔸 April 29, 2022: New Cases – 1607, TPR-5.28%

🔸April 28, 2022: New Cases – 1490, TPR- 4.62%

Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain is of the opinion that though the Covid-19 cases have increased in the capital, the situation is not serious as people are not developing severe disease and hospitalization rate remains low.