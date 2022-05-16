Mango Maggi- The Latest Bizarre Dish Horrifies Internet

The special dish has elicited a lot of reactions from food lovers in India as mango and maggi separately are some of the most popular and favourite items of every individual.

By Sree Mishra
Mango Maggi
Insight Bureau: The latest addition to the world of bizarre food items is Mango Maggi. The special dish has elicited a lot of reactions from food lovers in India as mango and maggi separately are some of the most popular and favourite items of every individual.

In a video shared by an instagram page, one can see a woman making mango maggi. Instead of boiling the noodles in water, she is using a mango flavoured drink to cook. Before serving, it is garnished with mango-flavor drink on the side. This video has been getting a lot of criticism on social media, people commented this food combination is weird and distasteful.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CdfLWBHpx2O/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

The food video is captioned as “Summers agyi hai ab mango bhi favorite hai and maggi bhi. kyun na dono saath me ho jaaye”

