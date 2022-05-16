Mango Maggi- The Latest Bizarre Dish Horrifies Internet

Insight Bureau: The latest addition to the world of bizarre food items is Mango Maggi. The special dish has elicited a lot of reactions from food lovers in India as mango and maggi separately are some of the most popular and favourite items of every individual.

In a video shared by an instagram page, one can see a woman making mango maggi. Instead of boiling the noodles in water, she is using a mango flavoured drink to cook. Before serving, it is garnished with mango-flavor drink on the side. This video has been getting a lot of criticism on social media, people commented this food combination is weird and distasteful.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CdfLWBHpx2O/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

The food video is captioned as “Summers agyi hai ab mango bhi favorite hai and maggi bhi. kyun na dono saath me ho jaaye”