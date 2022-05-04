Morning News Insight – May 04, 2022

Cyclonic circulation forms over south Andaman Sea; low pressure around May 6.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha: Chandan Jatra of Lord Jagannath commences yesterday on occasion of Akshaya Tritiya in Puri.
🔸Odisha reports 10 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 92.
 
🔸Possible Cyclone over Bay of Bengal: Odisha Food Supplies Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain urges people not to resort to panic buying.
 
🔸Odisha extends performance appraisal report filing deadline of Group A and B employees of the State government for the year 2020-21 till May 31.

 

🔸With President Ram Nath Kovind set to leave the Raisina Hill in July this year, Odisha tribal leader Draupadi Murmu in race for India’s next President: Reports.
 
🔸India reports 3,205 fresh cases, 2,802 recoveries, and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 19,509.
🔸PM Modi to attend India-Nordic summit, visit France today.
 
🔸Jodhpur on edge day after clashes on Eid, 97 arrested so far.
 
🔸India falls 8 positions to 150th rank in RSF 2022 World Press Freedom Index.
 
🔸Sensex jumps 208.22 points to 57,184.21 in early trade; Nifty climbs 63.75 points to 17,132.85.
 
🔸Oklahoma signs Texas-styled controversial 6-week abortion-ban into law.
 
🔸North Korea fires ‘unidentified projectile’ towards east, claims Seoul.
