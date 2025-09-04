Sensex closed at 80,718.01 post GST Reformation

TNI Bureau: The Indian share market welcomed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms with a big thumbs up as it has started to experience a positive trend, with the Sensex and Nifty indices showing significant gains. The Sensex closed at 80,718.01 points, up 150.30 points or 0.18%.

According to media reports, the Sensex gained 409.83 points or 0.51% earlier in the day, closing at 80,567.71. However, the latest closing value is 80,718.01. Likewise, the Nifty 50 rose 135.45 points or 0.55%, and ended at 24,715.05.

Mahindra & Mahindra (up 5.95% to ₹3,482), Bajaj Finance: (up 4.29% to ₹934.75) and Bajaj Finserv (up 1.84% to ₹2,002) are some of the top gainers of the day. HDFC Life (₹ 754 -2.95%), Tata Consumer( ₹ 1,070 -3.08%), Wipro (₹ 245 -1.86%) and Bharat Electronics (₹ 373 -1.61%) are among top losers.

On the other hand, Sectors like auto, FMCG, and financial services led the gains, while energy, metals, and oil & gas stocks were weak.

However, the market trends indicate a positive start, with the Gift Nifty trading around 24,974 levels, a premium of nearly 161 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.