India Rankings 2025 announced; IIT Madras retains 1st position

Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, today released the India Rankings 2025, which implements the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) drafted for this purpose by the Ministry of Education in 2015.
Pradhan congratulated all the institutions featured in this year’s rankings. Union Education Minister expressed happiness in knowing that NIRF has become a national benchmark.
Key Highlights of India Rankings 2025:
📌 Indian Institute of Technology Madras retains its 1st position in Overall Category for the seventh consecutive year, i.e. 2019 to 2025 and in Engineering for tenth consecutive year i.e. from 2016 to 2025.
📌 Top 100 in Overall category consists of 24 state public universities, 22 private deemed universities, 19 IITs and IISc, 9 private universities, 8 NITs, 7 central universities, 5 Medical Institutions (under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare), 4 ISSERs, 1 college and IARI (under Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare).
📌 Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru tops the Universities Category for tenth consecutive year, i.e. from 2016 to 2025. It stood first in Research Institutions Category for the fifth consecutive year, i.e. from 2021 to 2025.
📌 IIM Ahmedabad tops in Management subject retaining its first position for sixth consecutive year, i.e. from 2020 to 2025. It was ranked amongst top two in Management subject of the India Rankings from 2016 to 2019.
📌 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi occupies the top slot in Medical for the eighth consecutive year, i.e. from 2018 to 2025. Moreover, AIIMS is ranked at 8th position in Overall category. It was ranked at 6th and 7th position in Overall category in 2023 and 2024 respectively.
📌 Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi tops the ranking in Pharmacy for the second consecutive year. Jamia Hamdard was ranked at 1st position for four consecutive years, i.e., from 2019 to 2022. It was ranked at 2nd position in Pharmacy in 2018 and 2023.
📌 Hindu College secured the 1st position amongst Colleges for the second consecutive year replacing Miranda House which retained its 1st position for seven consecutive year, i.e. from 2017 to 2023. Hindu College was ranked at 2nd position in 2019, 2022 and 2023, and at 3rd and 4th positions in 2020 and 2018 respectively.
📌 IIT Roorkee retained its 1st position in Architecture and Planning for the fifth consecutive year, i.e. from 2021 to 2025. IIT Roorkee was ranked at 2nd position from 2018 to 2020.
📌 Colleges in Delhi maintained their dominance in ranking of Colleges with six colleges out of first 10 colleges from Delhi itself.
📌 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi takes the top slot in Dental subject for the first time replacing the Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai which was ranked 1st for the three-consecutive year from 2022 to 2024.
📌 Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi takes the top slot in Agriculture and Allied Sectors for the third consecutive year, i.e. from 2023 to 2025.
📌 Jadavpur University, Kolkata tops the State Public Universities Category first introduced in 2024.
📌 Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), New Delhi tops the Open Universities Category for the second consecutive year, i.e. from 2024 to 2025.
📌 Indian Institute of Technology Madras tops in the Innovation category.
📌 Symbiosis Skill and Professional University (SSPU), Pune tops the Skill Universities category for the second consecutive year, i.e. from 2024 to 2025.
📌 Indian Institute of Technology Madras tops the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) category introduced for the first time this year.
