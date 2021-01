TNI Bureau: Schools for classes X and XII reopened on Friday across Odisha after a gap of over nine months, following social distancing and other Covid-19 safety norms.

Masks and sanitisers are made mandatory to reduce the risk of infection in schools.

The school canteen will not be functional and weekly health check-ups will be conducted in educational institutions across the State to prevent any possible breakout of the Covid-19 pandemic.