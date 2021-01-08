Cinema Halls in Odisha reopen Today; Know the Guidelines

TNI Bureau: After a long gap of 9 months, some Cinema Halls in Odisha reopened today in adherence to Covid-19 guidelines. The include Esplanade One Mall, Keshari Talkies, Maharaja, INOX at DN Regalia Mall and Symphony Mall in Bhubaneswar and Sangam Cineplex in Cuttack.

INOX at SGBL Square Mall in Cuttack and Bhawani Mall in Bhubaneswar will reopen on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The Cinema Halls are allowed to open with 50 percent seating capacity.

Here are the Guidelines:

👉 All Cinema Halls to be sanitised in a regular basis.

👉 Fogging with chemicals will be done after every screening.

👉 Every alternate seat has to be kept vacant (minimum gap of one seat between each other).

👉 Wearing Facemask is mandatory.

👉 Thermal Screening to enter the Cinema Hall/Theatre.

👉 People with Covid- 19 symptoms won’t be allowed inside the halls.

👉 No food from outside will be allowed. Only packaged food is allowed.