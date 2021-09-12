Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 649 new Covid cases and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 103 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.98% . 706 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

60,298 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,098 .

Khordha reported 235 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 84 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – September 12, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 649

🔶 0-18 years: 103

🔶 New Deaths – 6

🔶 New Recoveries – 706

🔶 Samples Tested – 60,298 (63,817 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 1.07% (0.98% Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (235), Cuttack (84), Balasore (37), Jagatsinghpur (37), Mayurbhanj (30), Sundargarh (25), Kendrapada (24).

🔷 New Deaths – Balasore (2), Puri (2), Cuttack (1), Khordha (1)

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 18854295

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1016362

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1001254

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 6957

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,098