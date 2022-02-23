SC says NO to Cancellation of Class X, XII Offline Exams

Insight Bureau: The Supreme Court of India dismisses the plea to cancel Class X and Class XII offline exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and other state boards on 23rd February, Wednesday.

The bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar heard the plea today. The bench included Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice CT Ravikumar.

The Court said, ” Such petitions mislead students by creating false hope.”

The Court further added that only if these decisions are against any Act or regulation then only a petition can be filed challenging the decision.

The authorities are already finalizing dates and planning on the arrangements regarding the examination, the Supreme Court further mentioned.

The bench ordered to submit an advance copy of the petition to the standing counsel for the boards concerned.

The plea had sought directions to all the concerned boards, which have proposed to hold board examinations for classes X and XII in offline mode, for ing other modes of assessment.