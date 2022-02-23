Odisha Panchayat Polls 2022: 79% voter turnout recorded in 4th Phase

As per an official release, Sonepur district recorded the highest 86.51% voter turnout followed by Bargarh (84.87%) and Nabarangpur (83.3%) and Koraput (82.8%).

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau:  An average voter turnout of 79% was recorded in the fourth phase of the Panchayat polls in Odisha, informed the State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday.

The voting took place at 18,495 polling booths in 1,382 panchayats of 63 blocks across 29 districts on Tuesday.

Ganjam district had the lowest voter turnout at 65.2%.

Odisha registered 77.2% polling in first phase and 78.3% polling in second phase Local Body Elections.

Below is the district wise polling:

1 Subarnapur – 86.51%
2 Bargarh – 84.87%
3 Nabarangpur – 83.3%
4 Koraput – 82.8%
5 Rayagarh – 82.35%
6 Balangir – 82.2%
7 Gajapati – 82.17%
8 Jagatsinghpur – 81%
9 Cuttack – 80.64%
10 Dhenkanal – 80.59%
11 Kalahandi – 80.53%
12 Nuapada – 80.34%
13 Nayagarh – 79%
14 Puri – 78.79%
15 Sambalpur – 78.46%
16 Balasore – 78.08%
17 Keonjhar – 77.93%
18 Angul – 77.75%
19 Kendrapada – 77.38%
20 Bhadrak – 77%
21 Sundargarh – 76.09%
22 Mayurbhanj – 75.41%
23 Kandhamal – 74.59%
24 Khurdha – 74.54%
25 Malkangiri – 74.15%
26 Jajpur – 73%
27 Ganjam – 65.2%

Total – 79.00%

 

