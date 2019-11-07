Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

SC appointed Panel clears Odisha’s largest miners on charges of Illegal mining

By TNI Bureau

TNI Bureau: The committee of the Supreme Court set up to examine charges of illegal mining have cleared some of Odisha’s largest miners.

Disagreed with the Mines Ministry’s MB Shah Commission in respect of illegal mining of iron and manganese,  the committee comprised of former Supreme Court judges Justice Anil R Dave and Justice G S Singhvi cleared some of the biggest iron ore miners in Odisha – including Aditya Birla’s Essel Mining, Sarda Mines, five mines of the Chaibasa-based Rungta Group and KJS Ahluwalia of charges of illegal operation.

The Apex Court appointed committee was asked to investigate ‘de nouveau’ about fifteen lessees accused of either having transferred control or holding mining rights in excess of permissible limits.

