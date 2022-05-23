Sarat Pattanayak appointed Odisha Congress President
The Congress High Command has accepted the resignation of incumbent Niranjan Patnaik while appointing Sarat Pattanayak as the OPCC Chief.
Insight Bureau: Putting all speculations to rest, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday appointed Former Odisha Congress chief & former MP Sarat Pattanayak as the President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC).
