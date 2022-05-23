Sarat Pattanayak appointed Odisha Congress President

The Congress High Command has accepted the resignation of incumbent Niranjan Patnaik while appointing Sarat Pattanayak as the OPCC Chief.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau: Putting all speculations to rest, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday appointed Former Odisha Congress chief & former MP Sarat Pattanayak as the President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC).

