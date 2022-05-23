Former Bhubaneswar MP Shivaji Patnaik passes away

Insight Bureau: Veteran CPI(M) leader and 3-time MP from Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha Constituency, Shivaji Patnaik breathed his last at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

