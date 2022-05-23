Former Bhubaneswar MP Shivaji Patnaik passes away

This was informed by the CPI(M) State secretary Ali Kishor Patnaik today.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Former Bhubaneswar MP Shivaji Patnaik passes away
Insight Bureau: Veteran CPI(M) leader and 3-time MP from Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha Constituency, Shivaji Patnaik breathed his last at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Monday.
 
Sivaji Patnaik who was belonging to the Communist Party of India (Marxist), was elected to the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Indian Parliament from Bhubaneswar in Odisha on 1977, 1989 and 1991 from CPI-M ticket.
