Sanjay Dasburma in Trouble over PSO Murder

Insight Bureau: BJD’s Sanjay Dasburma is in trouble after the body of missing Chitta Ranjan Palei was found floating in Nuanai river on Monday. Chitta, a native of Sanabenakudi village in Brahmagiri, was the personal security guard of Dasburma.

He was missing for the last two days. Sources said the youth’s body bore several injury marks. Police have detained three youths in this connection and are interrogating them.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

However, Chittaranjan’s wife had alleged the involvement of Dasburma in the suspected murder.

On the other hand, the BJP today demanded the resignation of Das Burma in a press meet. BJP MLA Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra said the Chief Minister should expel Das Burma with immediate effect as the deceased’s family members have brought allegation against him in the case.

Notably, several Ministers including Pratap Jena (Mahanga double Murder), Dibya Shankar Mishra (Mamita Meher murder) have rolled into controversy in the recent days.