Odisha Govt asks DEOs to take Safety Measures for Women and Students in Schools

TNI Bureau: In the wake of the tragic death of student following self-immolation at Fakir Mohan College in Balasore, Odisha Government has directed the District Education Officers-cum-District Programme Coordinators (DEO-cum-DPCs) to ensure safety of women and students in schools.
In a letter to all DEO-Cum-DPCs, Commissioner-cum-Secretary Shalini Pandit, instructed to review implementation of the above, along with timely constitution and re-constitution of the lnternal Complaints Committee (lCC) in all eligible establishments and further ensure that all provisions of the Act are followed in letter and spirit at all workplaces under your jurisdiction.
Further, it is also imperative that a safe environment is created in schools for all students, and particularly for girl students, for their physical, mental and socio-emotional well-being.
ln this context, BARNALI (Gender Equity programme) curriculum intended to promote positive gender attitudes and behaviors in students, teachers and parents and to eliminate gender-based violence is to be strictly followed in all elementary and secondary schools of the State in integration with the Social Studies curriculum.
Besides, the following Helpline Numbers should be displayed at prominent places in all workplaces, schools and residential hostels under your jurisdiction, • Women Helpline-181 • Child Helpline-1098 • Police Helpline (Emergency Response Support System) -1 12 • School Student Helpline -18003456722
