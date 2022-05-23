Russian Soldier sentenced to life in Ukraine’s first war crimes trial

Insight Bureau: A Ukrainian court has sentenced a 21-year-old Russian soldier to life in prison for killing a Ukrainian civilian. Vadim Shishimarin pleaded guilty to shooting a 62-year-old civilian to death in late February.

It is the first conviction for war crimes since Russia’s invasion three months ago.

The Russian soldier said he had been ordered to do so.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Ukrainian court said Shishimarin shot Oleksandr Shelipov, who was unarmed, with “AK-gun.”

The sentencing came as the United Nations said the 3-month-old war has helped push the number of people displaced worldwide to the highest level on record level.

Shishimarin’s sentence may be appealed within 30 days.