Russian General Roman Gavrilov resigns: Reports

Insight Bureau: According to the Western Media reports, General Roman Gavrilov, the Deputy Director of Russia’s National Guard, has resigned.

Different versions on his resignation, have emerged. One version says he was detained by Russian security and counterintelligence agency, Federal Security Service (FSB) and then sacked for leaking some “military information” that led to casualties among the Russian Troops in Ukraine.

Another source says he was castigated for “wasteful squandering of fuel.”

General Roman Gavrilov’s resignation came on the backdrops of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement that his country will undergo a “self-purification” of “traitors”.

Gavrilov was part of the personal guards of Boris Yeltsin, Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev. Some reports suggest that he was a close friend of Viktor Zolotov and was ‘No. 2’ in the Russian Guard.