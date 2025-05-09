RSS lauds Govt & Armed Forces on Operation Sindoor

In an official statement released by the organisation RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said, “This action to serve justice to aggrieved families and entire country in the brutal massacre of Hindu tourists has enhanced self-respect and morale the whole country. We totally agree that military action being taken against terrorists, their infrastructure and support systems in Pakistan is necessary and inevitable for security of the country. In this hour of national crisis, the entire country stands with government and armed forces in spirit and action”.