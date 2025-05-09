RSS lauds Govt & Armed Forces on Operation Sindoor

TNI Bureau: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) congratulated the Government and the Armed Forces on Friday for taking decisive action against Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and their ecosystem following the cowardly attack on unarmed tourists at Pahalgam.
In an official statement released by the organisation RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said, “This action to serve justice to aggrieved families and entire country in the brutal massacre of Hindu tourists has enhanced self-respect and morale the whole country. We totally agree that military action being taken against terrorists, their infrastructure and support systems in Pakistan is necessary and inevitable for security of the country. In this hour of national crisis, the entire country stands with government and armed forces in spirit and action”.
The RSS chief condemned the attacks being carried out by Pakistani army on religious places and civilian settlement areas on the border of Bharat and express heartfelt condolences to families of victims in these savage, inhuman attacks.
In this challenging time, RSS appealed to all citizens to follow all instructions being given by the government and administration.
Along with this, while discharging our civic duty, we all have to be cautious and do not let any conspiracy of anti-national forces to succeed in disrupting social unity and harmony.
All citizens are requested to display their patriotism and be ready to cooperate with the army and civic administration wherever and however required and strengthen all efforts to maintain national unity and security.
