Govt urges Media to refrain from showing live coverage of defence operations

TNI Bureau: In a significant move aimed at safeguarding national security, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has issued an advisory to all media channels, digital platforms and individuals to refrain from showing live coverage or real-time reporting of defence operations and movement of security forces.

Disclosure of such sensitive or source-based information may jeopardize operational effectiveness and endanger lives.

The Ministry cited some past incidents, including the Kargil War, 26/11 attacks, and the Kandahar hijacking, underscoring the risks of premature reporting.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The advisory reiterates the mandate under Rule 6(1)(p) of the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021, which clearly prohibits live coverage of anti-terrorist operations by security forces while permiting periodic briefings by designated officials during anti-terror operations.

Therefore, the Ministry urged all stakeholders to exercise vigilance, sensitivity, and responsibility in coverage, upholding the highest standards in the service of the nation.