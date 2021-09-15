Odisha Covid Analysis – September 15, 2021
Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0. 87℅ . 793 Covid patients recovered yesterday.
Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 457 new Covid cases and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 73 cases belong to 0-18 years.
52,130 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,114 .
Khordha reported 207 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 44 cases in the last 24 hours.
🔶 New Covid Cases – 457
🔶 0-18 years: 73
🔶 New Deaths – 6
🔶 New Recoveries – 793
🔶 Samples Tested – 52,130 (48,086 Yesterday)
🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) -0. 87℅ (0.89% Yesterday)
🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (207), Cuttack (44), Balasore (28)
🔷 New Deaths – Khordha (3), Cuttack (2), Jajpur (1).
Overall Covid Data:
🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 19005293
🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1017718
🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1003603
🔶Death other than Covid – 53
🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 5948
🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,114
