Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 457 new Covid cases and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 73 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0. 87℅ . 793 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

52,130 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,114 .

Khordha reported 207 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 44 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – September 15, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 457

🔶 0-18 years: 73

🔶 New Deaths – 6

🔶 New Recoveries – 793

🔶 Samples Tested – 52,130 (48,086 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) -0. 87℅ (0.89% Yesterday)

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

#TheNewsInsight

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (207), Cuttack (44), Balasore (28)

🔷 New Deaths – Khordha (3), Cuttack (2), Jajpur (1).

#TNI #Insight

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 19005293

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1017718

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1003603

🔶Death other than Covid – 53

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 5948

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,114