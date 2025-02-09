Floodlights Failure at Barabati: Odisha Govt Seeks Clarification from OCA

Cuttack: The Odisha government has sought a detailed clarification from the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) following the unexpected failure of floodlights at Barabati Stadium during a crucial match. The incident, which led to a temporary halt in play, has raised concerns over stadium management and technical preparedness.

State Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj has ordered a thorough investigation into the mechanical failure, emphasizing that those responsible for stadium management will be held accountable. “There will be an investigation into the cause of the failure, and all those in charge of management will face scrutiny,” the minister stated.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The sudden blackout disrupted proceedings, leaving players and spectators in uncertainty. While power was eventually restored, the episode has sparked criticism over the maintenance of the historic venue, which has hosted several international and domestic matches.

Meanwhile, OCA has issued a clarification, linking it to change in generator. OCA Secretary Sanjay Behera put the blame on Team Bus Driver saying he had parked the vehicle on the way, leading to delay on bringing the generator.