Opposition ups the ante against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

By Suman Rodrigues: The Opposition INDIA bloc has stepped up its attack on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar accusing him of bias and failure to ensure a fair electoral process. Leaders from Congress Samajwadi Party Trinamool Congress DMK RJD CPI M AAP and Shiv Sena UBT said the Election Commission is acting like an ally of the ruling party and ignoring key concerns.

At a joint press conference in New Delhi, the leaders questioned the hurried Special Intensive Revision of voter lists in Bihar and alleged large scale irregularities. Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said the right to vote is the most important right under the Constitution but the Commission is avoiding accountability. TMC MP Mahua Moitra demanded action over duplicate voter cards while CPM MP John Brittas said the CEC had forfeited his right to hold office.

Opposition parties also highlighted pending complaints from earlier elections and did not rule out moving an impeachment motion against the Chief Election Commissioner.