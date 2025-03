TNI Bureau: The depleted Odisha Congress got a huge relief, as PCC President Bhakta Charan Das extended an olive branch to powerful leader Md. Moquim, assuring him of a bigger responsibility.

Moquim, who largely stayed away from Congress events after Bhakta assumed charge, was seen with the new PCC President and MLA daughter Sofia at various events in Cuttack.