Odisha to celebrate Panchayatiraj Divas on April 24

TNI Bureau: Odisha has decided to adopt the National Panchayatiraj Divas Model. Panchayatiraj Divas will be observed in the State on April 24 instead of March 5. Biju Birth Anniversary Celebrations will be held on March 5 without a Holiday. There will be no official holiday on March 5, the government confirmed through a notification.

While the decision is being supported by many as it will help avoid any confusion, the BJD and its supporters have taken strong objection, terming it as an insult to Late Biju Babu.