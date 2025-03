Beware of Excessive Use of Earphones and Headphones

TNI Bureau: The Health Ministry has warned against prolonged use of earphones and headphones, advising a daily limit of two hours with breaks. Citing studies, officials cautioned that excessive use can cause irreversible hearing loss and tinnitus.

Youngsters, especially gamers, face higher risks. Once impaired, normal hearing cannot be restored, raising concerns over long-term auditory health.