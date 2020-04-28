Relaxations Given; Know what’s OPEN in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has given some relaxations in #Covid19 lockdown conditions for opening of shops and other services.

However, Market Complexes, Shopping Malls, Salons, Spa, Restaurants (except home delivery and take away food), Tea Stalls & Coffee Shops and Fast Food outlets to remain closed.

The relaxations were given after reviewing the situation in Bhubaneswar, which has not reported any COVID-19 +VE case since April 14.

Social distancing norms and other guidelines prescribed by the Government of India and Government of Odisha need to be followed.

Know what’s open in Bhubaneswar and what’s NOT from tomorrow:



