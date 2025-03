TNI BUREAU: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the Mahila Samridhi Yojana on Women’s Day, allocating Rs 5,100 crore to provide Rs 2,500 monthly to women. The initiative, fulfilling a key election promise by the BJP, aims to empower Delhi’s female populace.

A dedicated committee, led by the CM, will oversee implementation, with registration beginning soon. The scheme reflects the government’s commitment to women’s welfare and financial inclusion.