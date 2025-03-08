“Healthy Women, Stronger Women”

By Dr Gupteswar Mishra: Women are natural caregivers, often prioritizing their families and responsibilities over their own well-being. However, neglecting their health can have serious consequences. Some symptoms should never be ignored, as they may signal underlying medical conditions.

On this Women’s Day, let’s pledge to prioritize health. Here are ten warning signs every woman should watch out for:

1. Irregular Periods:-

If your periods become unusually heavy, too light, or stop without reason, it could indicate hormonal imbalances, thyroid disorders, or polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

What to do: Consult a gynecologist for a proper diagnosis and treatment.

2. Unusual Vaginal Discharge or Odor:-

A sudden change in vaginal discharge, accompanied by a foul smell or itching, may signal an infection.

What to do: Seek medical attention—it could be a yeast infection, bacterial vaginosis, or a sexually transmitted infection (STI).

3. Breast Lumps or Changes:-

Feeling a lump, nipple discharge, or noticing unusual changes in your breasts could be early signs of breast cancer.

What to do: Perform regular self-exams and consult a doctor for a mammogram or ultrasound if you notice anything abnormal.

4. Pelvic Pain:-

Persistent lower abdominal pain might indicate ovarian cysts, endometriosis, fibroids, or infections.

What to do: Visit a gynecologist to determine the cause.

5. Pain During Sex:-

If intercourse becomes painful, it could be due to vaginal dryness, infections, or other medical conditions.

What to do: Don’t ignore it. Consult a doctor to identify the cause and seek appropriate treatment.

6. Sudden Weight Gain or Loss:-

Unexplained weight fluctuations without changes in diet or exercise could be linked to thyroid disorders, PCOS, or diabetes.

What to do: Get blood tests to check thyroid function and blood sugar levels.

7. Extreme Fatigue:-

Constant tiredness, even after adequate rest, may be due to anemia, thyroid issues, or even depression.

What to do: Consult a doctor to evaluate possible nutritional deficiencies or mental health concerns.

8. Frequent Urination or Burning Sensation:-

A persistent urge to urinate or a burning sensation during urination might indicate a urinary tract infection (UTI) or diabetes.

What to do: Stay hydrated and get a urine test to rule out infections or diabetes.

9. Severe Hair Loss:-

While losing some hair daily is normal, excessive shedding could be a sign of stress, hormonal imbalances, or vitamin deficiencies.

What to do: Check for conditions like thyroid disorders, PCOS, or iron deficiency.

10. Unexplained Bloating:-

Prolonged bloating that lasts for weeks may be a sign of digestive issues or, in rare cases, ovarian cancer.

What to do: If bloating persists, consult a doctor for an ultrasound or further tests.

Your Health Matters!

Women spend so much time caring for others that they often forget to care for themselves. Prioritizing health is not selfish—it’s essential. If you notice any of these symptoms, seek medical advice promptly. Early detection can save lives.

This Women’s Day, promise yourself to listen to your body and take charge of your well-being!

Dr Gupteswar Mishra

Senior gynecologist,

Advanced laparoscopic and Robotic surgeon