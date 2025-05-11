Rajnath Singh inaugurates BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility in Lucknow

By Sagarika Satapathy
Rajnath Singh inaugurates BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility in Lucknow
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility in Lucknow, via video conferencing.
 

Rajnath Singh called BrahMos as not just one of the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missiles, but a message of Nation’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding its borders.
Rajnath Singh inaugurates BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility in Lucknow
 
