SJTA suspends Ramakrushna Dasmohapatra for 30 days over Digha Row

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Sunday suspended senior servitor and secretary of the Daita Nijog Ramakrushna Dasmohapatra for 30 days and barred him from entering the 12th-century Puri temple for violation of temple rules.
Earlier, the SJTA had issued two show-cause notices to Dasmahapatra over the ongoing controversy pertaining to the new shrine at Digha in West Bengal.
He has been instructed not to influence or threaten any servitor or individual to obstruct temple services or rituals during his suspension period. If he does so, stricter action will be taken against him.
The controversy erupted following an interview given by Ramakrushna Dasmahapatra to a Bengali television channel. In the interview, he revealed that he transported the sacred wood from Puri to Digha.
