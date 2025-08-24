YouTuber Swept Away in Duduma Waterfall in Koraput

TNI Bureau: In an unfortunate incident, a 27-year-old YouTuber of Odisha was swept away by the gushing waters of Duduma waterfall in Koraput district while filming a video Friday afternoon.

The YouTuber named Sagar Tudu of Berhampur had gone to Duduma waterfall along with his friend Abhijit Behera of Cuttack to capture the drone footage of the waterfall for his YouTube channel.

Reports suggest that Tudu was standing on a rock while Abhijit was filming him. However, Tdu lost his footing on the slippery rocks and fell into the water.

Unfortunately, at a time when he fell, the water levels rose abruptly following the sudden release of water from the upstream Machkund Dam, where sluice gates were reportedly opened and subsequently he was swept away by the water.

It is alleged that the sluice gates of the Machkund Dam were opened without prior announcement by the concerned authorities.

On being informed, the local police, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched a search operation but the YouTuber still remains untraceable.

Meanwhile, the video of the tragic incident has gone viral on the social media platforms.