Rahul, Priyanka Lead Opposition Onslaught in Op Sindoor Debate

New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spearheaded a blistering Opposition attack in the Lok Sabha during the debate on Operation Sindoor, accusing the Modi government of political cowardice and security failures.

Rahul alleged that India’s military response after the Pahalgam terror attack was restricted to protect the Prime Minister’s image, claiming, “PM Modi has the blood of Pahalgam on his hands.” He challenged Modi to call Donald Trump a “liar” for repeatedly claiming he brokered the ceasefire.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Priyanka, in a fiery speech, questioned why a known tourist destination like Pahalgam was left undefended. Responding to jabs at Sonia Gandhi’s past reactions, she said, “My mother cried when her husband was killed by terrorists.”

The Opposition also targeted the government over lost fighter jets, lack of global support, and alleged failure to anticipate the China-Pakistan threat. The BJP dismissed the attacks as “desperate deflections.”