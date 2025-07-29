After Shah, PM Modi Tears Into Congress in Op Sindoor Debate

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fierce attack on the Congress in the Lok Sabha during the debate on Operation Sindoor, shortly after Home Minister Amit Shah exposed Pakistan’s link to the Pahalgam terror attack. Modi slammed the Opposition for questioning the government’s response and claimed that Pakistan “pleaded for ceasefire” after India’s strong retaliation.

“No world leader asked us to stop Operation Sindoor,” Modi said, asserting that India had global support, barring three nations. He dismissed claims of U.S. mediation, saying he was too busy with military meetings to take VP JD Vance’s call on May 9.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Earlier, Shah confirmed the killing of the three Pahalgam attackers, Suleiman, Afghan, and Gibran, in Operation Mahadev, citing forensic proof linking them to the massacre. He questioned Congress’s “clean chit” to Pakistan, revealing two terrorists had Pakistani voter IDs and carried Pakistani-made items.

“Even Pakistan now knows India’s answer will be bigger than the last,” Modi declared.