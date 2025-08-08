TNI Evening News Headlines – August 08, 2025

📌Odisha Home Guard recruitment: Aspirant dies during physical test in Khordha.
📌Subhadra Yojana: Third installment to be released tomorrow on Raksha Bandhan.
📌Former Deputy Speaker Bibhuti Bhusan Mardaraj to be cremated at Khandapada royal palace with full royal traditions; son Siddharth Shekhar Singh to be crowned.
📌BJD’s Mahesh Sahoo said BJD won’t support NDA candidate in Vice Presidential poll.
📌Bharatpur police station SI accused of hiding suspicious death of Jajpur youth.
📌CBI raids AIIMS Bhubaneswar and other locations over recruitment scam, seizes documents linked to the case.
📌Passing Out Parade held at INS Chilka honours 2,010 Agniveers and Coast Guard personnel in Bhubaneswar.
📌IED recovered in Tarn Taran, terror plot of BKI operative foiled: Punjab Police.
📌Union Cabinet approved a proposal for implementation of the Rs 4,200 crore ‘Multidisciplinary Education and Research Improvement in Technical Education’ (MERITE) Scheme in the country from 2025-26 to 2029-30.
📌ECI dismisses claims of removing e-voter rolls from its website, calls it ‘fake news’.
📌So far 650 rescued in Uttarkashi.
📌FIR against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari for forcibly entering sanctum sanctorum of Baba Baidyanath Temple in Jharkhand’s Deoghar.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin; PM invited Putin to come to India later this year.
📌17 killed, 33 missing in torrents, landslides in China.
