PTI Lawmakers to resign en masse from Pakistan National Assembly

By Sagar Satapathy
Imran Khan Pakistan PTI
Insight Bureau: While the Pakistan National Assembly will elect a new Prime Minister, most probably Shebaaz Sharif, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers have decided to resign en masse today.

The decision was taken at the parliamentary party meeting chaired by ousted Pakistan PM Imran Khan who confirmed this citing massive corruption cases pending against Shehbaaz Sharif and his family members, including Nawaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, PTI supporters continue to protest across the country against the ouster of Imran Khan.

