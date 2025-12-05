Class 10 HSC (Matric) Exam 2026 to begin from February 19

TNI Bureau: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has released the timetable for the Annual High School Certificate (HSC) Examination 2026. The Class 10 exams for Regular and Ex-Regular students will be held from February 19 to March 2, 2026.

Examinations will take place in the morning session from 9:00 am to 11:30 am, with the Mathematics paper ending at 11:45 am. Practical exams for vocational trade subjects and TLV Practical are scheduled for February 22.

Exam Schedule:

• Feb 19: First Language (Odia, Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Telugu, Alt. English)

• Feb 21: Second Language (English/Hindi/Practical & special subjects)

• Feb 22: TLV Practical

• Feb 23: Third Language

• Feb 25: Science

• Feb 27: Social Science

• Mar 2: Mathematics

The Board has advised students to follow all instructions and prepare accordingly for smooth conduct of the exams.