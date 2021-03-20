President Ram Nath Kovind arrives on a two-day visit to Odisha

TNI Bureau: The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind arrived in Bhubaneswar this evening on a two day visit to Odisha.

They were welcomed by Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Pratap Sarangi and others at their arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport.

The President will grace the 18th annual convocation of NIT Rourkela on Sunday. On the same day, he will inaugurate a super specialty hospital in the Rourkela steel plant, it said.

On March 22, President Kovid will visit the India Oil Foundation Trust Interpretation Centre at Konark, before returning to New Delhi.