100-Word Edit: Sanjay NOT A *STAR* Anymore

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has released a list of 40 Star Campaigners for Jharsuguda Bypolls, which excludes Sanjay Dasburma, who is struggling within and outside the party.

This is the third time Sanjay Dasburma has been dropped from the Star Campaigners’ list for assembly bypolls – Dhamnagar, Padampur and Jharsuguda.

For BJD, Sanjay is not a STAR anymore. If we believe the reports and sources close to him, he is inching closer to BJP with a keen interest in Satyabadi instead of Brahmagiri. It is to be seen when he dumps his parent party and jumps into the lotus pond.