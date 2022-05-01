Evening News Insight – May 01, 2022

🔸 Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati confirms his resignation from party’s chief whip post.

🔸 NIA nabs two from Bhubaneswar in Birbhum violence case.

🔸 Odisha Police arrested Deogarh MLA Subash Chandra Panigrahi for thrashing Tileibani BDO.

🔸 BJP workers along with three MLAs gherao Deogarh police station protesting arrest of Subash Chandra Panigrahi.

🔸 A woman died at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri as she jumped off the Gumuta of the temple.

🔸 OJEE 2022 Application last date extended to May 10.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔸 Patiala clashes: Key accused among six more arrested.

🔸 Garuda Drone to deliver Swiggy grocery parcels in Bengaluru.

🔸Covid-19 surge: Maharashtra govt likely to make wearing masks mandatory.

🔸 GST collection touches all-time high of Rs 1.68 lakh crore in April.

🔸 Vladimir Putin to undergo cancer surgery, will hand over power to ex-KGB chief temporarily.