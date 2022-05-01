Evening News Insight – May 01, 2022

🔸Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati confirms his resignation from party’s chief whip post.
🔸NIA nabs two from Bhubaneswar in Birbhum violence case.
🔸Odisha Police arrested Deogarh MLA Subash Chandra Panigrahi for thrashing Tileibani BDO.
🔸BJP workers along with three MLAs gherao Deogarh police station protesting arrest of Subash Chandra Panigrahi.
🔸A woman died at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri as she jumped off the Gumuta of the temple.
🔸OJEE 2022 Application last date extended to May 10.
🔸Patiala clashes: Key accused among six more arrested.
🔸Garuda Drone to deliver Swiggy grocery parcels in Bengaluru.
🔸Covid-19 surge: Maharashtra govt likely to make wearing masks mandatory.
🔸GST collection touches all-time high of Rs 1.68 lakh crore in April.
🔸Vladimir Putin to undergo cancer surgery, will hand over power to ex-KGB chief temporarily.
🔸First shipment under India-UAE CEPA flags off from New Delhi for Dubai.
