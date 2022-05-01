Evening News Insight – May 01, 2022

NIA nabs two from Bhubaneswar in Birbhum violence case.

By Sagarika Satapathy
First shipment under India-UAE CEPA flags off from New Delhi for Dubai
🔸Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati confirms his resignation from party’s chief whip post.
 
🔸NIA nabs two from Bhubaneswar in Birbhum violence case.
 
🔸Odisha Police arrested Deogarh MLA Subash Chandra Panigrahi for thrashing Tileibani BDO.
 
🔸BJP workers along with three MLAs gherao Deogarh police station protesting arrest of Subash Chandra Panigrahi.
 
🔸A woman died at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri as she jumped off the Gumuta of the temple.
 
🔸OJEE 2022 Application last date extended to May 10.
🔸Patiala clashes: Key accused among six more arrested.
 
🔸Garuda Drone to deliver Swiggy grocery parcels in Bengaluru.

 

🔸Covid-19 surge: Maharashtra govt likely to make wearing masks mandatory.

 

🔸GST collection touches all-time high of Rs 1.68 lakh crore in April.
 
🔸Vladimir Putin to undergo cancer surgery, will hand over power to ex-KGB chief temporarily.
 
🔸First shipment under India-UAE CEPA flags off from New Delhi for Dubai.
