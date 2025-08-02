Prajwal Revanna gets life sentence in Rape Case

TNI Bureau: A special court in Bengaluru on Saturday sentenced former MP and suspended Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna to life imprisonment in connection with a rape case registered against him.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Revanna.

This is the first among four rape and sexual assault cases filed against him. The case involved that a maid, worked at a farmhouse belonging to the Revanna family, was repeatedly raped by Prajwal Revanna.

The Court found him guilty in following offences under IPC and the IT Act:

📌Section 376(2)(k) of IPC [rape of a woman by a person who is in a position of control] – Life imprisonment and Rs 5 lakh

📌Section 376(2)(n) of IPC [repeatedly raping a woman] – Life imprisonment till death and Rs 5 lakh

📌Section 354A of IPC (outraging modesty) – 3 years’ imprisonment and Rs 25,000

📌Section 354B of IPC (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) – 7 years’ imprisonment and Rs 50,000

📌Section 354C of IPC (voyeurism) – 3 years’ imprisonment Rs 25,000

📌Section 506 of IPC (criminal intimidation) – 2 years’ imprisonment and Rs 10,000

📌Section 201 of IPC (causing the disappearance of evidence of a crime) – 3 years imprisonment and Rs 20,000

📌Section 66E of IT Act- 3 years’ imprisonment and Rs 25,000